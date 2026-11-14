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CRESTVIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER WITH AARON BLATCH
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
COLUMBIANA, OH — Winning has become a tradition at Crestview, and as the Rebels prepare for the 2026-27 girls basketball season, head coach Aaron Blatch is determined to keep that tradition rolling. Entering his 10th season at the helm, Blatch has built one of the area’s most successful programs, and despite losing some of the most productive players in school history, the expectations remain as high as ever.