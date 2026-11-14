undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PENGUINS BRINGING HUTZLER ABOARD
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
NORTH CANTON, OH – One of Northeast Ohio’s most accomplished high school golfers is taking her talents to the Division I level, as Hoover senior Ellianna Hutzler has officially signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University. The four-time state tournament qualifier and decorated Federal League standout will join the Penguins in the fall of 2027, bringing an impressive résumé of championships, individual honors, and school records to the YSU women’s golf program.