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Red Wolves Clinch Outright Sun Belt Title in Three-Set Win Over James Madison
By Arkansas State University,12 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/13/26) – Arkansas State volleyball (18-8, 14-1 SBC) secured an outright claim to the 19th Sun Belt Conference Championship in program history Friday night inside First National Bank Arena, defeating James Madison (12-13, 7-8 SBC) in a 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-21) decision. Addison Collum posted a team-best...