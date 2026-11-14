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HOUSEHOLDER GRABS DIG RECORD ON SENIOR NIGHT
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Youngstown State’s volleyball team closed out its regular season with a disappointing result but a historic individual milestone Friday evening, as the Penguins fell to Green Bay in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-19) on Senior Night at Zidian Family Arena at Beeghly Center. Despite the loss, fifth-year senior Abbie Householder made program history by becoming Youngstown State’s all-time leader in career digs, adding another remarkable accomplishment to her decorated collegiate career.