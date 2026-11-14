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MTSU Renews Partnership with Civil Air Patrol
By WGNS News,2 days ago
(Above Photo) Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Richard Anderson, left, and Hilary Miller, director of the Charlie andHazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, unveil a brick dedicated on Nov. 10, 2026, at the Veterans Memorial, located on Middle Tennessee State University’s Murfreesboro, Tenn., campus in honor of Anderson who served 30 years as an Air Force officer as Andrew Oppmann, vice president for the Division of Marketing and Communications applauds in the background. (MTSU photo by James Cessna)