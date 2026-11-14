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Davosa Argonautic Meteorite watch lands in Japan with a genuine meteorite dial
By Aurelian Nedelcu,2 days ago
Davosa's new release, Argonautic Meteorite, combines a dial made from a genuine meteorite with a 300-meter water-resistance construction and an automatic movement. The watch is now available in Japan for ¥291,500 (approximately $1,825 / €1,655), while international buyers can already find it through the brand's European and US stores.