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What’s Gavin McKenna’s Biggest Challenge in His First NHL Season?
By Old Prof,2 days ago
During the off-season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fortunate enough to win the draft lottery and select Gavin McKenna first overall. He’s a young player. He’s just learning his way around the NHL. It hasn’t been easy for him. He said it’s been hard to adjust to the demands of the NHL game. Part of that is sitting. And he’s not used to that. As he’s sitting there chomping at the bit, how does he stay engaged? That’s a big question. In a recent interview, he talked about that exact issue.