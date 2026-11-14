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Many WWE Superstars Left Stranded in Florida Due to FAA Flight Issues
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
As previously reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the grounding of all flights in the United States yesterday (Nov. 13). Although the disruptions didn’t affect yesterday’s WWE SmackDown, as the wrestlers had already arrived in Central Florida before all flights were grounded, the issue is now leaving wrestlers stranded in the state.