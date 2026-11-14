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TNA Wrestling Announces Destination X Will Move Forward Following FAA Travel Issues, Changes Slated for Event
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
Amid the communication issues that led to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordering the grounding of all flights in the United States yesterday (Nov. 13), it led to questions about whether or not this would cause problems for this weekend’s TNA Destination X event. In an announcement issued on Facebook earlier this morning, TNA Wrestling confirmed that the event “is still a go for Sunday.”