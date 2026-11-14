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Near Chicago And The Indiana Border Is A Vibrant Village With Local Sweets, Scenic Parks, And Live Music
By Jess Simms,2 days ago
For most, the word "village" conjures an image of a small, rural community. But that's not what you'll find in the village of Lansing, Illinois. This community of over 28,000 people is in the Chicago Southland, less than an hour's drive from downtown Chicago. But that village designation starts to make more sense when you wander Ridge Road in Lansing's downtown, which is brimming with independent businesses and has the tight-knit community and peaceful atmosphere you'd expect from a small town. You can feel this at events like the annual Good Neighbor Day Parade held in early May, a tradition that started back in 1968 and has celebrated businesses in downtown Lansing ever since.