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Why Are There No More Quirky Cars? The Death of Weird Vehicles
By Andy Lilienthal,2 days ago
My friend and fellow gearhead, Marlon, and I were talking over dinner last night about a passion we both share: quirky, weird cars. He made the statement that there aren’t any quirky new cars for sale on the U.S. market anymore. None. I started to think about what I thought the weirdest or quirkiest car was on the U.S. market. Frankly, other than expensive SUVs, EVs, or rare exotics, I couldn’t think of one that was really bizarro.