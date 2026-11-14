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Texas Comptroller Ties State Grants to E-Verify Amid His Own Agency's Hiring Record Woes
By Sophie Leclerc,2 days ago
Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced Thursday that every recipient of state grant funds — businesses, schools, nonprofits, local governments and even law enforcement agencies — will now have to use the federal E-Verify system and comply fully with U.S. immigration law for the life of their agreements. The announcement lands less than a week after his own office disclosed preliminary findings of what it called systemic failures in its federal employment-verification records.
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