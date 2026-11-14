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55-Year Phiniversary: Griese Overcomes Hospital to Lead Epic Comeback Win Over Steelers
13 days ago
Throughout the 1970s, the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers were the two premier teams in the AFL/AFC. During that decade, the two franchises combined to represent the conference in seven of 10 Super Bowls, winning six. The teams met twice in the playoffs during the 1970s, but on this day 55 years ago, the teams had a memorable regular-season contest.
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