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Jeff Hafley Sends Strong Message to Kyle McCord as Dolphins Lose More Starters
13 days ago
Jeff Hafley Sends Strong Message to Kyle McCord as Dolphins Lose More Starters. Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, providing several key injury updates, discussing Kyle McCord’s preparation for his first NFL start, and explaining how the team’s younger players are being asked to take on larger leadership roles.