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No Man Left Behind: Helicopter Rescue in Vietnam
13 days ago
Helicopter rescue was woven into every phase of the Vietnam War. The UH-1 Huey alone flew search-and-rescue and medical evacuation missions throughout the conflict, evacuating over 120,000 casualties and saving thousands of American lives. When crews were shot down, an elaborate chain of observation aircraft, fighter escorts, and dedicated rescue helicopters was set in motion—often under intense enemy fire and with no guarantee of success.