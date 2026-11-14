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West Virginia vs. Kansas Odds, Player Props and Matchup Preview
By WV Sports Now,2 days ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on November 14 at 3:30 PM ET. Oddsmakers list West Virginia as a 3-point home favorite, with the moneyline at -143 and the total set at 67.5 points. Ahead of kickoff, we analyze the featured player, prop angles on the quarterback, receiver and running back leaders, and a special teams rundown.