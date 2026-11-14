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Yellowjackets’ Unreleased Bonus Episode Gets a Canon Explanation
By Alex "Ace" Carter,2 days ago
Yellowjackets co-creator Bart Nickerson is pointing to the story that reached viewers when addressing the show’s unreleased bonus episode. With the fourth and final season approaching, his explanation places the extra installment outside the aired narrative, without explicitly announcing its cancellation or settling whether it might eventually be released.