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After Another Child Hurts Yours, Here's How To Talk To Their Parent
By Ashley Chalmers,2 days ago
If your child has experienced verbal, social, or physical harm or bullying, you know how difficult it is as their parent. It's also sadly not uncommon. In a study by UNESCO, 32% of students said they had experienced bullying at school in the past month, and while it's important to teach kids to advocate for themselves, talking to the other side's parents is sometimes necessary. This can be tricky and uncomfortable, but that's why it's also helpful to develop a plan — and often, the first steps are the easiest. Start by talking openly with your child and keeping yourself calm.