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The 10 Greatest Thanksgiving Episodes of the 2000s, Ranked
By Michael Block,2 days ago
Content Warning: This list contains a brief mention of an eating disorder.When we think of the holidays on our favorite TV shows, we often overlook Thanksgiving as some of the best festive specials. The truth is, some of the greatest holiday-centric episodes revolve around Turkey Day. Whether it's hilarious dinners or dramatic family spats, these episodes reflect the ideals of the holidays and resonate with fans. Each decade has shared some incredible stories, but the 2000s seemed to be peak Thanksgiving.