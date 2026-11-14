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Behind the Numbers: Nuggets at Pelicans (11/14/2026)
By Jim Eichenhofer,2 days ago
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Denver and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, GCSEN on TV; WWL on radio):. 62-36:Denver combined scoring advantage over New Orleans in the fourth quarter of its consecutive Oct. 24 and 28 head-to-head victories. The Nuggets forced overtime in Ball Arena in the first of those matchups with a 37-18 surge, overcoming what had been as large as a 23-point deficit. In the Blender meeting four days later, Denver put New Orleans away with a 25-18 fourth period, after only leading by six points entering the final 12 minutes. Through the first four weeks of the season, the Nuggets have otherwise been an average team in the fourth quarter, with a net rating of plus 0.1. The Pelicans have struggled mightily in that stanza, ranking 29th at minus 22.5 points per 100 possessions (only Charlotte has a worse net rating in the final dozen minutes of regulation, at minus 29.0).