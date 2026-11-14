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‘Blade Runner’ Meets ‘The Expanse’ in New Sci-Fi Thriller Officially Arriving in 2027
By Hannah Hunt,2 days ago
A city that keeps tabs on everybody ought to be able to find one missing miner. That’s the first thing worth getting suspicious about in New Providence, a corporate colony on Mars with too many people, too few resources, and a population close to revolt. The man hired to find the miner has a good reason to take the job, even if it sounds crooked: someone’s offered to wipe his record clean.