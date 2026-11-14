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10 HBO Comedy Shows That Are Perfect Weekend Binges
By Safwan Azeem,2 days ago
A good comedy only has to make people laugh. That sounds simple, but it's one of the hardest things to pull off on TV. Jokes that land in the first episode can wear thin by the fifth, and plenty of sitcoms end up running on autopilot and recycling the same predictable jokes. HBO has never been interested in the traditional sitcom formula, though, and its comedies tend to be stranger and sharper than most.