undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Satisfy your deep dish pizza cravings at Windy City Pie
By Guest Writer,2 days ago
Dave didn’t originally intend to be a restaurant owner, but a sudden change in his career had him contemplating what to do next. Making pizza had long been a hobby, but now that he was at a crossroads, he considered expanding it. At first he started selling pizza out of his Capitol Hill apartment, which quickly escalated to delivery as friends caught wind of his recipes. After his pizza started gaining a reputation, he moved into a shared kitchen space to expand his operation.