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Witching Hour returns for its fifth year
By Dylan Ng,2 days ago
On October 17, the Reading Initiative hosted its fifth annual Witching Hour event. Witching Hour challenges students to read overnight at the school from 7 PM to 7 AM, while participating in other fun activities and listening to traditional Halloween stories. Here is a look at this year’s Witching Hour. Watch the full video at the link above or on The Classic’s YouTube channel.