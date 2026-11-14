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FAA blames Friday's ground stop on 'equipment issue' during telecoms network upgrade
By NPR,2 days ago
WASHINGTON— Friday's nationwide ground stop started when a contractor updated old Federal Aviation Administration telecommunication lines, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday. Tens of thousands of passengers across the U.S. are still stranded Saturday after the rare ground stop. Bryan Bedford, the FAA administrator who joined Duffy at Saturday's...