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5 observations and more from Duke football’s first half at No. 5 Miami
By Alex Min,2 days ago
The Blue Devils have made the trip down to Miami for an afternoon battle with the No. 5 Hurricanes. After two quarters, Duke trails the hosts 13-10: Familiar faces in new places: It is impossible to discuss this matchup without first discussing Darian Mensah. The gunslinger drew national attention for his departure from Duke on the final day of the transfer portal window, including a brief legal saga between Mensah and the Blue Devils regarding his NIL contract. Wideout Cooper Barkate joined his quarterback, leaving Duke without both its signal-caller and best receiver. Now leading the Hurricanes, Mensah enters the contest with a stellar season-long line of 2,694 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.