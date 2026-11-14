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Mexican President Vows to Assist Migrant Caravans As Another One Is Expected to Form
By Ildefonso Ortiz,2 days ago
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is working to assist migrant caravans trekking through Mexico, as another caravan is expected to start in Honduras on Sunday. During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum announced that the current caravan that was trekking through Mexico had largely dissolved, with most migrants returning...