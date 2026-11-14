undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Volleyball Clinches 12th Straight NAIA National Championship Berth, Advances to RSC Title Match
12 days ago
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — The No. 23 IU Kokomo women's volleyball team secured its 12th consecutive NAIA National Championship appearance Friday evening, defeating third-seeded Rio Grande in four sets (25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-15) in the River States Conference Tournament Semifinals at the Jeanne Knoerle Center. The second-seeded Cougars (25-7)...