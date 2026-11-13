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Jenna Dewan Addresses The “Online Noise” Involving Val Chmerkovskiy’s Brother Maksim
By Ashley B,11 days ago
Season 35 Dancing With the Stars contestant Jenna Dewan is reflecting on the “online noise” that may have led to her surprising elimination. Speaking with Extra TV after her elimination, Jenna admitted that the week leading up to her exit was particularly difficult, thanks in part to the internet chatter surrounding the competition.