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REVIEW: Eliot Bronson “Arrive”
By John Apice,8 days ago
This Atlanta-based independent singer-songwriter has striking, beautifully crafted melodies with a bracing vocal style akin to the early Emit Rhodes. Rhodes released 2 albums in the ’70s with all the melodic zeal & instrumental craft of Paul McCartney & Rhodes played all the instruments on his albums. The two opening tracks to Bronson’s effort, “She Ain’t Your Little Girl Anymore” & “End Times,” have that flavor & fervor of those early Rhodes collections in Eliot’s own indomitable style.