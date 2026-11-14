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Most Pickup Truck Owners Would Be Better Off With A Minivan
By Yash Krishnan,2 days ago
Pull up to any school drop-off line in America and you'll spot it. A crew-cab pickup with a bed liner that has never met a bag of mulch, two car seats in the back, and a purchase price that averages $67,446. There's a vehicle that does this exact job better, and buyers typically pay around $18,000 less for it. Most truck owners wouldn't be caught dead in one. The numbers say they should be.