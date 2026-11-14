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LTE: Edgar May celebrates 20 years
2 days ago
Twenty years ago, on Nov. 6, 2006, I walked through the doors of what was then called the Southern Vermont Health and Recreation Center for my first official day of work. At the time, I was an employee of the Greater Burlington YMCA, contracted to help get this new organization off the ground. The walls weren’t finished. The pools had no water. The locker rooms needed lockers. There were no operational plans, no established routines, and certainly no playbook for what lay ahead.