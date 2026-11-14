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SSOTD: Lightning vs. Red Wings, 11/14/2026
By DH.N Bot,2 days ago
Stupid Stat of the Day for November 14, 2026; Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings. Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings have never snapped a losing streak of at least five games by beating the Lightning in Tampa. #LGRW #RedWings. https://detroithockey.net/2026/11/14/ssotd-lightning-vs-red-wings-11-14-2026/. [image or embed]. — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey.net)...