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Cavs vs. Mavericks: How to watch, odds, and injury report
By Jackson Flickinger,2 days ago
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 27: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.