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Bethlehem, Marshall County: From an Incorporated Town to a Quiet Rural Community
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Bethlehem, Marshall County: From an Incorporated Town to a Quiet Rural Community. Along Mississippi Highway 349, between Potts Camp and Cornersville in southeastern Marshall County, lies the community of Bethlehem, a settlement whose quiet rural surroundings conceal a history of commerce, education, religion, and political organization. During the nineteenth century, Bethlehem was more than a collection of farms and residences scattered across the rolling countryside. It was once an incorporated town where travelers stopped along established roads, merchants conducted business, children attended school, and residents gathered at churches that served as centers of community life.
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