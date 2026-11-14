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Blackwater, Marshall County: An Old Mill, Family Farms, and Life Along Blackwater Creek
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Blackwater, Marshall County: An Old Mill, Family Farms, and Life Along Blackwater Creek. In the southwestern countryside of Marshall County, Mississippi, near the neighboring settlement of Laws Hill, lies the historic community of Blackwater. Unlike Holly Springs and other larger settlements that developed around courthouses, railroad stations, and commercial districts, Blackwater belonged to a quieter landscape of family farms, country roads, churches, and small agricultural communities whose histories were closely connected to the surrounding countryside. Its name survives in historical newspaper accounts, geographical records, and references to a water-powered mill that once operated along Blackwater Creek.