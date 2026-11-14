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Fight Night: Smart Suspended 3 Games For Punching Bassey
By Mac Scarce,2 days ago
After Marcus Smart, a guard for the Houston Rockets, punched Charles Bassey, the center for the Golden State Warriors, the NBA suspended him for three games without pay on Thursday. The league announced the penalty hours after the altercation during Houston's 115-108 win on Wednesday night. Smart will miss games against the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Miami Heat. Bassey kept his hands down and did not fight back when Smart swung at him.