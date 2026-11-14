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Potts Camp, Marshall County: From the Pontotoc Trail to Railroads and the Iron Ore Boom
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Potts Camp, Marshall County: From the Pontotoc Trail to Railroads and the Iron Ore Boom. In the southeastern corner of Marshall County, Mississippi, the small town of Potts Camp carries a history that began long before the arrival of the railroad or the establishment of its first businesses. What eventually became a community of merchants, farmers, churches, and schools began as a stopping place along an old Indigenous trail, where travelers crossed the Tippah River and found food, supplies, and shelter. The settlement took its name from Colonel Erasmus Ferdinand Potts, a South Carolina businessman whose nineteenth-century trading post became a familiar landmark along the route between Holly Springs and Pontotoc.