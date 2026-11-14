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Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
By Fran Leiva,2 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been winning a lot of games without Anthony Edwards, and that's probably the best news they could ask for right now. They've won five straight games, including a 133-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks, and they're looking for another one against the Chicago Bulls. The game is at the Target Center on Saturday, November 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.