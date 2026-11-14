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Barton, Marshall County: From Oak Grove to the Mosley Homestead and Civil War Legends
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Barton, Marshall County: From Oak Grove to the Mosley Homestead and Civil War Legends. In the northwestern corner of Marshall County, Mississippi, near the Tennessee state line, lies the historic rural community of Barton. Situated approximately six miles north of Byhalia and eighteen miles from Holly Springs, the county seat, Barton developed as a small agricultural settlement during the nineteenth century. Although it never became a major commercial center, its history reflects the settlement of northern Mississippi, the disruptions of the Civil War, and the importance of family homesteads, churches, and rural communities that helped shape the region.