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Mahon Station, Marshall County: Railroads, a Presbyterian Church, and a Lost Post Office
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Mahon Station, Marshall County: Railroads, a Presbyterian Church, and a Lost Post Office. Just four miles northwest of Holly Springs, Mississippi, lies a small community whose history has largely disappeared from the written record. Known as Mahon, and frequently identified in historical documents as Mahon Station, the settlement developed along an important railroad corridor connecting Memphis, Tennessee, with Birmingham, Alabama. Although it never grew into a large town, its surviving history reveals a community connected to the railroads, churches, agricultural families, and changing economic landscape of northern Mississippi.