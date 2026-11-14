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Details On How Many Matches Are Expected For WWE Survivor Series Card
By Justin Holmes,2 days ago
WWE Crown Jewel has come and gone which means all eyes are looking ahead to the Survivor Series premium live event later this month. Survivor Series is one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year and so far the company has confirmed a women’s WarGames match, a men’s WarGames match, a Women’s World Championship match, and a traditional Survivor Series match for the show.