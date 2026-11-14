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Raymond Smith discusses narrow victory over Greg Murphy in NC's 3rd District
By Maceo Donald,2 days ago
How did provisional ballots impact the NC 3rd District outcome?. How did redistricting reshape NC's 3rd Congressional District?. Why were provisional ballots critical in this close election?. GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Democrat Dr. Raymond Smith is preparing to represent North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District after a dramatic election turnaround that...
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