undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former WWE Wrestler Confirms Retirement
By Justin Holmes,2 days ago
Anything can happen at any time in the professional wrestling business, and you never know when a former WWE star could potentially return to the ring. Earlier this month Muhammad Hassan surprised fans when he stepped into the ring at an independent event and attacked Mads Krule Krugger. The clip quickly went viral which led to a lot of fans talking about the possibility of Hassan wrestling one more match.