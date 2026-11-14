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MSU men’s wrestling squashed by Cal Poly 33-7 in opening dual
By Drew Abrams,12 days ago
MSU wrestling early season struggles continued Friday night in its first dual of the season, falling 33-7 to Cal Poly at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, California. The Spartans dug themselves an early hole, dropping their first three matches against the Mustangs. The 125, 133, and 141lb competitors for the Green and White were outscored 29-5, including a 15-plus point technical fall win by Poly’s Koda Holeman over MSU’s Drew Hansen, to fall behind eight team points to none.
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