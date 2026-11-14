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A new study looks at how climate changes our brains
By Kara Holsopple,2 days ago
As the planet warms, what is climate change doing to our brains? Burcin Ikiz, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist who leads the Neuro Climate Working Group, an interdisciplinary research network. It recently released a report about how climate and environmental changes impact brain health – from cognitive function to mental health. The Allegheny Front’s Kara Holsopple talked with her about the findings.