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Ireland vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Team News for November 14
By Alex Richards, LWOF Editor,2 days ago
These are the Republic of Ireland vs Austria confirmed lineups for their collision in Nations League Group B3. The boys in green are still fighting for something in this group despite some disappointing results. Their five points has them even with Kosovo and just three points off of the Austrian’s at the top of the group. A result here would ease the pressure for the final group outings but that is easier said than done as Ralf Rangnick’s squad have looked a step above at times in group play.