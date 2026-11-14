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Paige Spiranac shuts down Robby Berger breakup rumours after Internet Invitational
By Andy Roberts,2 days ago
Paige Spiranac has found herself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after rumours emerged linking her to the end of Robby Berger's engagement. The popular golf influencer was forced to address speculation surrounding her relationship with the Bob Does Sports creator after the pair's interactions at Barstool Sports' 2026 Internet Invitational sparked plenty of online discussion.
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