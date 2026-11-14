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You’ve been tying your running shoes the wrong way
By tfk the5krunner,13 days ago
Most runners tie a shoelace bow that comes undone twice as often as the strong version; the fix is to wrap the second loop the other way. the5krunner’s take: Look at your bow on the next run: if it sits along the shoe rather than across it, you are tying the weak knot, and switching is a 2-second habit to learn that could save you 30 seconds in a race. Or you could buy elastic laces!