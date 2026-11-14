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Seven-Figure Nyquist Breezer Debuts at Two Turns
By Alan Carasso,2 days ago
8th-GP, $50k, Msw, 2yo, 1m 70yds (AWT), 3:48 p.m. ET. THOR'S HAMMER (Nyquist) fetched $170,000 at last year's Keeneland September Sale and six months later was hammered down to Rich Mendez's Morplay Racing and partners for $1.2 million after breezing an eighth of a mile in :9 4/5 at this year's OBS March Sale. The April 20 foal is a son of Argentina champion La Extrana Dama (Arg) (Catcher In the Rye {Ire}), whose four-length romp over males in the G1 25 de Mayo earned her the right to participate in the GI Breeders' Cup Turf in 2018. Connections ultimately declined the invitation. The mare is a daughter of U.S. Grade I winner Toda Una Dama (Arg) (Cipayo {Arg}). TJCIS PPs.